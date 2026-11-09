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FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-ASTON VILLAAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Salvation offer rejected: prominent candidate throws Crystal Palace's plans into disarray and awaits a Manchester United opportunity

M. Carrick
P. Sage
T. Frank
S. Dyche
E. Howe
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
England
France
Denmark

A closed door in London

Crystal Palace have been dealt a fresh blow in their bid to turn the corner. Eddie Howe has turned down the chance to take over as head coach, removing one of the leading names tipped to replace Frenchman Pierre Sage as results slide and the club sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", Palace are preparing to part ways with Sage during the international break. They are weighing up several candidates for the job, led by former Tottenham and Brentford boss Thomas Frank, along with Sean Dyche.

British newspaper "The Sun" revealed that Howe rejected a recent offer from the London club, despite being ready to return to management. He left Newcastle United last July after five years at the helm.

At 48, the English manager has also been linked with Manchester United. He is viewed as one of the candidates to take charge should the club's hierarchy decide to move on from Michael Carrick.

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