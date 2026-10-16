Saliba's absence disrupts Arsenal's picture, and Arteta settles the debate

Arsenal are preparing to retake the club's official team photo for the (2026-2027) season, following the absence of French defender William Saliba from the photo shoot, which sparked a storm of questions and widespread demands from Arsenal fans for it to be taken again with the defensive star present.

Spanish manager Mikel Arteta settled the debate in Friday's press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, revealing that Saliba had a medical appointment to assess his back injury.

The 25-year-old battled back pain for most of last season. Things got worse on international duty at the World Cup, where he had to leave the pitch in the semi-final against Spain.

Rather than send him for surgery, Arsenal's management and the player agreed on a rehabilitation programme, and that is what kept him out of the photo shoot. Arteta confirmed a new team picture featuring Saliba is coming, telling "Sky Sports": "We tried to take this photo three times before, and we had to cancel it at the last moment for various reasons. We had commercial commitments and people who came especially for it, so we decided to go ahead with the photo. But we will take another photo with the whole family, and we hope to get everyone together soon and announce it."

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How has Saliba taken it? "It was out of his hands, but Willy is happy with everything as usual," Arteta said. "He knows how much love he has here. He has taken some internal banter from his team-mates, and everything is absolutely fine."

That rehabilitation route should have the Frenchman back within three to four months. Surgery would have cost him more than six. Arteta says Saliba is already back training on the grass and awaiting fresh tests: "I think we have another MRI scan next week to follow up on the recovery process. So far, all the signs are very positive, and it would be great to have him back soon."