'Saliba has Marseille in his heart' - Guendouzi vows to persuade defender to leave Arsenal

The midfielder believes he can convince his compatriot to remain in Ligue 1

Matteo Guendouzi says he will try to convince William Saliba to leave Arsenal and join Marseille on a permanent basis.

Saliba made a loan switch from the Gunners to France last August and played a starring role for the Ligue 1 side, while Guendouzi also found success away from the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old centre-back made 52 appearances as Marseille finished second in the French top-flight and reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

What did Guendouzi say about Saliba?

Guendouzi, who also joined Marseille on loan from Arsenal last year and looks set to sign a permanent deal, has vowed to persuade his fellow France international to stay at the Stade Velodrome.

He told Telefoot: "William has OM now in his heart, and I'm sure he will return to Marseille next season.

"So I will try to push him again to stay with us."

What has Saliba said about his future?

Earlier this week, however, Saliba insisted he would return to Arsenal and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's team next season.

"I belong to Arsenal, and I still have two years there. I will be there for pre-season with Arsenal," the centre-back said.

"I have played zero matches with Arsenal and I want to show them what I’m made of and have the chance to play for the supporters and for this big club.

"That depends only on me. In any case, leaving (Arsenal) like that would be a shame."

