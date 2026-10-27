Salem Al-Dawsari in the starting line-up for the first time: Al-Hilal face Al-Shamal with a side of substitutes

Salem Al-Dawsari is back. The Al-Hilal captain returns to the starting line-up for the first time this season, in the clash against Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal are guests of Al-Shamal today, Tuesday, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, in the third round of the league stage of the Asian competition.

Italian boss Simone Inzaghi has named his starting eleven, and it features Al-Dawsari for the first time this term.

"The Tornado" has managed just two substitute appearances since the season began, owing to the surgery he underwent after representing Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 HIL Watch

Al-Dawsari will skipper a side packed with reserves. Inzaghi has opted to rest most of his first-choice players, with the captain leading the front line alongside Ivorian Mohamed Kader Meite and Sabri Dahl.

Among the few regulars is Mohamed Kanno, who slots into midfield next to Murad Hawsawi and Frenchman Simon Bouabre.

At the back, Mutaib Al-Harbi takes the right-back berth and Frenchman Theo Hernandez the left, with Ali Lajami and Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek between them, shielding goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

Al-Hilal go into the match fourth in the West group on 6 points from two wins. Al-Shamal sit eleventh on two points from a pair of draws.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais

Defence: Mutaib Al-Harbi - Ali Lajami - Yusuf Akcicek - Theo Hernandez

Midfield: Mohamed Kanno - Murad Hawsawi - Simon Bouabre

Attack: Sabri Dahl - Mohamed Kader Meite - Salem Al-Dawsari