Salah's goal was 'icing on the cake' - Alexander-Arnold

The marauding full-back praised the effort of the Egyptian in sealing another three points for the Reds

Trent Alexander-Arnold described Mohamed Salah's goal that clinched a 2-0 Premier League win for over as "icing on the cake."

The Reds were in control from beginning to end and looked to bag a 1-0 victory thanks to Virgil Van Dijk's first-half header.

Salah would, however, have his moment and the final say after connecting with Alisson Becker's long ball, outmuscling Daniel James before slotting the ball in with ease past David De Gea.

It was the 27-year-old's first goal against United in five attempts.

"I think it was well deserved from us," Alexander-Arnold told the club website.

"They never had many clear-cut chances, we should have scored more than two goals but to get that [Salah] goal at the end was the icing on the cake really – especially the fashion we did it in, Ali getting the assist which is unbelievable.

"There’s comparisons with one we scored [against United] about 10 years ago and then he’s ran up and celebrated like Pepe Reina did! So yeah, it was a good way to end the game."

Salah was clearly overjoyed at breaking his duck against United, with ex-Red Jamie Carragher calling him a "little dancer".

"Mo Salah, you little dancer!” he said on Sky Sports.

"You can see the celebrations. He’ll be delighted to break his record against Manchester United, but more importantly to give Liverpool the three points.”

With and dropping points against and respectively, Liverpool are now 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.