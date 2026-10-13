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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Salah under the command of a world champion: a new surprise at Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor
Super Lig
J. Boateng
M. Salah
Türkiye
Germany
Egypt

A new mission in Turkey

Mohamed Salah is getting used to a new face at Trabzonspor. Jerome Boateng, the former Germany international defender, has joined the Turkish club's coaching staff as assistant coach. Both men now work under the same roof, one on the pitch, the other on the bench.

A World Cup winner in 2014, Boateng has made no secret of his delight at the move. He confirmed via Instagram that he learns something every day from compatriot Thomas Reis, the head coach, and the rest of the backroom team. He also wants to pass his experience on to the players and back them on and off the pitch, viewing the job as a key stage in his coaching career.

His arrival lands at a useful moment. Trabzonspor are chasing a stronger position domestically and currently sit fifth in the Turkish league, having signed the Egyptian star from Liverpool earlier this year.

For Boateng, the pairing is a chance to draw on years spent at the top of European and international football. For Salah, it means working daily with a former defender whose CV includes a World Cup with Germany and spells at major clubs, Bayern Munich above all.

Bayern nearly came calling last year. Vincent Kompany invited Boateng to join his staff and build up coaching experience, but the plan stalled after fan protests tied to a previous court case in Germany.

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The retired defender instead walked through the door at Trabzonspor, taking up the assistant's role under Reis. It puts him face to face with players of serious pedigree, Salah chief among them.

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