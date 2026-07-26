Plenty of big names find themselves without a club right now. Some can still deliver on the pitch. Others are simply chasing a chance to revive their careers.

Mohamed Salah tops the list. The 34-year-old Egyptian has ended his Liverpool career that began in 2017, and his future remains uncertain for now, despite reports linking him with a move to Turkey's Besiktas.

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Dusan Vlahovic ranks as the most prominent attacking option available. At 26, he scored 68 goals in 168 matches with Juventus, and the Italian press report interest from Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Jadon Sancho also features high on the list. He spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and scored one goal in 29 matches. John Stones joins him, his role at Manchester City fading due to injuries, though their ages, 26 and 32, make them options capable of adding value, according to the French newspaper "L'Equipe".

David Alaba, 34, is chasing a new challenge after five seasons with Real Madrid. He lifted the Champions League four times in that spell, while his physical fitness remains the biggest source of concern.

Fabinho and Goretzka

Fabinho stands out in midfield. The Brazilian returned to his national team at the World Cup and played 111 matches over three seasons with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. Alongside him sits Leon Goretzka, whose contract with Bayern Munich ended after eight seasons, amid interest from Juventus.

Others on the list have previously played in the French league. Krepin Diatta stands out among them, leaving Monaco after five seasons, as does Bamba Dieng, the 26-year-old Senegal striker who previously turned out for Marseille, Lorient and Angers.

Yves Bissouma and Nabil Bentaleb are there too, both having reached the end of their contracts with Tottenham and Lille respectively. Nabil Fekir, now 32 after two years with Al-Jazira of the UAE, joins them, along with Raphael Guerreiro, who left Bayern Munich after three seasons and 89 matches with the German club.