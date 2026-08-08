Trabzonspor are chasing another blockbuster signing after landing Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Al-Hilal striker Darwin Nunez sits high on their list, and the Turkish club want him even on loan to bolster their attack.

According to Hasan Tuncel, the journalist who specialises in Trabzonspor news, speaking on the "HT Spor" channel, the club have tabled an offer to Al-Hilal worth 8 million euros per year to land Nunez. The Uruguayan currently earns around 20 million euros with the Saudi side.

That offer, per the source, includes a pledge from Trabzonspor to cover 40% of Nunez's salary. The player himself wants out of Al-Hilal, hunting a fresh chance to rediscover his form and revive his career.

Tuncel explained that the offer now sits with the player and his club. Al-Hilal want to push the fee higher, which has pushed the Turkish side to ramp up their efforts and seal the deal quickly, targeting Nunez's arrival in Trabzon during the coming week.

Mohamed Salah's opinion on the Nunez deal

Trabzonspor's management even sounded out Mohamed Salah on the move, and the Egyptian gave the signing his blessing.

There was more from Tuncel, who revealed that vice-president Ibrahim Sahinkaya has set up a meeting with Al-Hilal officials this week. He is flying to Saudi Arabia to thrash out the final financial details and try to convince the club to release their Uruguayan striker.

Nunez, 27, played 24 matches for Al-Hilal last season, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists.

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