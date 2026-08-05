Salah stunned by Trabzon fans: I have never seen anything like this in my life

Mohamed Salah could not hide his astonishment. The Egyptian star stood stunned by the crowds who had gathered to welcome him at Trabzon airport, describing the scene as "unbelievable" and insisting it surpassed everything he had experienced across his eventful career.

Speaking for the first time since his official arrival in Turkey, Salah made no secret of his joy at joining Trabzonspor. He set his sights on one goal: winning at home and in Europe in the club's shirt.

25,000 people: something unbelievable

"I am extremely happy to be in this amazing atmosphere," Salah told Turkish website "61saat" in exclusive comments. "I don't recall ever having seen anything like this before, and words fail to describe how happy I am."

Astonishment still written across his face, the Egypt captain added: "There are 25,000 people here, this is unbelievable, I have never seen anything like this. I have achieved success everywhere, and I want to achieve success with Trabzonspor too, in the league and at European level."

Trabzon president: this is how a world star is welcomed

Ertuğrul Doğan, the Trabzonspor president, thanked the fans who created the historic scene. "Mohamed Salah is a world star, we thank the fans who came here," Doğan said. "Our supporters have shown everyone how a world star should be welcomed."

The reception says everything about Salah's standing, not only as a footballer but as a global icon whose fame has outgrown clubs and competitions. Now the focus shifts to the pitch. Trabzonspor supporters want the "Egyptian King" to turn all that love into titles and trophies.