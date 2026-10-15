Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084568957.jpgAnadolu Agency
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Salah soars in the skies of Europe with a rare achievement

KuPS vs Trabzonspor
KuPS
Trabzonspor
Conference League
M. Salah
M. Goetze
C. Gakpo
Türkiye
Egypt

Mohamed Salah lit up Trabzonspor's UEFA Europa Conference League opener against Finnish side KuPS.

The Egyptian teed up the first goal inside three minutes, then grabbed the second himself on 44 minutes. He came off in the 55th.

According to the Opta statistics network, Salah is now only the third player in history to score and assist in the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

Opta added: "The three players who have achieved this feat are Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Mario Gotze."

Life in Turkey is treating Salah well. He tops the Super Lig scoring charts with 7 goals.

Trabzonspor travel to face Hearts next Thursday in the second round of the Europa Conference League.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google