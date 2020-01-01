Salah nets 100th goal for Liverpool against Everton

attacker Mohamed Salah has scored his 100th goal for the club, with the strike arriving against Merseyside derby rivals .

The international had seen Michael Keane wipe out Sadio Mane’s opening goal when a half-cleared cross fell to him in the box. A replied with a crisp first-time shot with his left foot that picked out the corner of the net.

It was his 100th goal in just 138 appearances for the club, in which he has helped them to a crown and a Premier League title – as well as runners-up positions in both of those illustrious competitions. In addition to his remarkable tally of goals, he has also chalked up 38 assists in those outings.

More to follow...