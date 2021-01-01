Salah is the Messi of Africa - Bayern Munich legend Rumminegge

The 65-year-old has praised the contribution of the Egypt international to the Reds and likened it to the Argentina star’s impact at camp Nou

Bayern Munich legend and current chairman Karl-Heinz Rumminegge has described Mohamed Salah as the Lionel Messi of Africa.

The 28-year-old has been in blistering form since he teamed up with Jurgen Klopp’s men in the summer of 2017 from Italian side AS Roma.

The fine performances have won the Egypt international a number of accolades, including winning the PFA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards.

The fleet-forward also scooped the Premier League Golden Boot prize in the 2017-18 season and in the 2018-19 campaign, he emerged as the joint-winner of the award.

Salah also won the African Player of the Year award on two occasions, in 2017 and 2018 following his terrific form for Liverpool and Egypt.

Rumminegge has praised the contribution of the forward and likened it to that of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“In my opinion, Salah is the Messi of Africa and of course he got the skills to play in the best teams in the world,” Rumminegge told ON Time Sports, as per Kingfut.

“What he [Salah] has achieved can be compared to what Messi and Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

Salah’s form has helped Liverpool won a number of trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League, which has eluded them for 30 years.

Liverpool are currently enduring a difficult time, as their hope of clinching the league title at the end of the season is becoming dim after back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City.

Notwithstanding, Salah has continued to be outstanding for the Anfield outfit, having bagged 21 goals across all competitions, including 15 in the English top-flight.

The forward will be expected to continue his eye-catching performances for the Reds when they take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on February 13.

Salah’s impact for Egypt has also been top-notch and will be expected to continue his fine displays for the Pharaohs in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.