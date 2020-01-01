‘Salah is sometimes so bad it’s untrue’ – Liverpool should sell Egyptian over Mane, says Hutchison

The former Reds midfielder believes Jurgen Klopp will be doing all he can to keep top talent on his books, but the odd sale may have to be sanctioned

Sadio Mane is worth more to than £140 million ($162m) and Mohamed Salah should be the one offloaded if a sale has to be sanctioned, says former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison.

Speculation continues to suggest that prized assets on the books at Anfield could be the subject of big-money bids in the next transfer window.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been heavily linked with the likes of Mane and Salah, with the Spanish heavyweights forever in the market for the very finest talent on the planet.

More teams

Liverpool are under no pressure to part with anyone, but their hand may be forced if heads are turned – as they have discovered in past dealings.

Hutchison feels Salah should be the one moved on if the Reds are forced into the corner, with Mane offering so much more than an Egyptian forward who can be “so bad it’s untrue” when it comes to basics.

The former Liverpool midfielder told ESPN FC: "I wouldn't [accept £140m for Mane], I wouldn't.

"They're the same age but it's Mo Salah that I watch every single week, and his numbers are astonishing don't get me wrong and you can't take that away from Mo Salah, but when we were talking about the just before the game, you watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things but he does the most basic things so bad it's untrue.

"He can't pass a ball five yards, he seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he's on, if he's coming off the right flank onto his left, tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that's never, ever on.

Article continues below

"And you watch him and go: 'Surely this has been coached, surely Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have tried to coach Mo Salah,' and he does the basic things really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous amount of goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.

"So I would disagree, I think if you're going to sell anyone and you had to sell one - don't get me wrong, I wouldn't sell any if I was Jurgen Klopp - but if one was to go and you offered Mo Salah for someone like Jadon Sancho, I maybe would take that swap."

winger Sancho has been mooted as a possible target for Liverpool, along with fellow Bundesliga star Timo Werner – with the prolific striker leaving the door open for a switch to .