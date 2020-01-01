Salah fastest Liverpool player to contribute 100 Premier League goals

Only four players in the Reds’ history have been involved in a century of English topflight goals with the Egypt international quicker than them all

Mohamed Salah reached a 100 Premier League goal involvement for against and Hove Albion to become the Red’s quickest player to that mark, reaching the milestone on the occasion of his 104th appearance.

The Egyptian contributed two goals and one assist as Jurgen Klopp’s men silenced Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 at the Falmer Stadium.

In the keenly contested encounter, Salah handed the newly crowned English champions a sixth minute lead curling in a first-time strike with his left foot after Naby Keita set him up after robbing possession from Davy Propper.

He completed his brace in the 76th minute when his speed to the near post allowed him to meet Andy Robertson’s set-piece delivery, flicking the ball in. That effort was his 19th league goal so far as the Anfield giants moved 23 points clear of second-placed .



That contribution ensured he has now been involved in 73 goals and 27 assists after 104 appearances in the English elite division, to accompany his accuracy in front of goal since he joined from AS .

100 - Mo Salah has reached 100 goal involvements for @LFC in the @premierleague (73 goals, 27 assists in 104 apps), becoming just the fourth player to do so for the Reds after Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Own (148). Century. pic.twitter.com/MmXjvn3l8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020

Aside from Salah, only three Liverpool players namely Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Owen(148) have achieved that feat

Salah joined Klopp’s men for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 on the back of two impressive seasons in , having been let go by .

And that show of faith saw him help the Reds win the Premier League, , Super Cup, and Fifa World Club as well as claim a PFA Player of the Year award.

With Wednesday’s victory, they now boast of 92 points in 34 league appearances as they are aiming to break the Premier League record of most points in a season.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City holds that record after they accumulated 100 points two seasons ago. That Man City side also holds the record for the most wins in the campaign with 32, another record Klopp's side - currently on 30 - could break.

Liverpool host ninth-placed in their next outing on Saturday before traveling to the Emirates Stadium for their encounter with four days later.