Anass Salah-Eddine is on the verge of signing for Olympiakos, Italian transfer market journalist Nicolò Schira reported on Thursday morning. The Greek club are set to pay eight million euros for the left-back.

Reports on Wednesday had already revealed that AS Roma were willing to let Salah-Eddine leave and that Olympiakos were interested in the Morocco international.

Now the Greek club have quickly struck an agreement with both Roma and the player himself. Salah-Eddine is set to sign until the middle of 2030.

The move stands out all the more because Salah-Eddine recently decided against joining PSV, who were ready to trigger AS Roma's option to buy. The left-back made a big impression in the second half of last season during his loan spell at PSV.

During that spell, Salah-Eddine established himself as a regular and played an important part in the league title with a run of strong performances.

But the Amsterdam-born player did not want to stay in Eindhoven and fight for his chance at the Italian club, and that plan will now not happen.

He will still get the chance to play in the Champions League at Olympiakos. Because Olympiakos second world in Europe's 11th league, the club will first face NEC in the qualifying rounds of the competition, after which they must win one more two-legged tie to reach the group stage.