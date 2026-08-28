Egypt's Mohamed Salah has broken his silence after Trabzonspor crashed out of the Europa League, beaten home and away by Hungary's Ferencvaros.

The Turkish side went down by a single goal at home in the first leg. Then came a shocking 0-4 collapse in the return leg on Thursday.

Salah took to X to respond. "Nothing in my career has ever come easily. Bad nights and disappointments are part of football, and I have learned how to turn them into motivation and titles."

"Trabzonspor is my team, and I am part of this project heart and soul, and last night will not change that," he added. "I know expectations are high, and I truly believe we are capable and will achieve our goals."

The Egyptian star signed off with a promise. "The phrase (I came here to win) is not just a slogan for me."



