Salah and Keita resume training with Liverpool

The Africans stars are back with the Reds ahead of Sunday's Community Shield encounter against Man City

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita have resumed training with ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The duo were granted extended break after their international outings at the 2019 , although Keita had to fight his way back from an abductor injury.

Salah was part of ’s squad which exited the continental tournament in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 loss to , while Keita could only feature in the group stage as Guinea bowed out in the knockout round.

On Tuesday, the duo, joined by Xherdan Shaqiri and Roberto Firmino, were put through their paces at the Reds’ base in Evian-les-Bains, a French community.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on on Wednesday at the Stade de Geneve before locking horns against for the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

’s Sadio Mane will miss Sunday’s encounter as he continues his holiday after his country lost to in the final of the continental competition on July 19.

His expected return date is August 5 and he will join the rest of his Liverpool teammates to prepare for their Premier League opener against four days later.