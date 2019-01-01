Saint-Etienne fireworks display in PSG clash injures stewards

The flashy display backfired with three stadium workers suffering the consequences

A match between and was interrupted late on by an explosive fireworks display that left three stewards with minor injuries.

In the 89th minute at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, just as Kylian Mbappe put the Parisians 4-0 up, Saint-Etienne's active supporters known as the 'Kop Nord' literally ignited as they let off a series of pyrotechnics.

While visually stunning, the display could result in fines for the club with coach Claude Puel stressing they weren't necessary.

"I hope we will not be penalised, and that the team will not be penalised," Puel said post-match.

"The game does not need to fireworks, I’ve seen them before, but not in a football match, or at the end of a match."

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was also critical of the display, believing it was slightly over the top.

"I never saw anything like that," Tuchel said. "It was a little too much, right? It was like New Year's Eve."

On the pitch, PSG proved far too strong for Saint-Etienne as Mbappe bagged a brace, while Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi also got their names on the score sheet.

While the reigning Ligue 1 champions were at their attacking best, Tuchel was particularly happy with his side's defensive showing.

“We have defended very well, with great intensity, always together,” Tuchel said.

“This is a good time for us, victory is deserved. We had a lot of chances to score. We recovered a lot of balls high up in the opposing field.

“We never stopped defending, even after the red card. It was good, I’m happy. Congratulations to the team."

Brazilian star Neymar also missed a penalty in the 62nd minute having handed spot-kick duties to Edinson Cavani mid-week and Tuchel is confident he can bounce back despite being sad about the miss.

“I’m always a little nervous as a coach, that’s normal,” he said

“When he shoots, normally, I’m pretty sure he scores. He’s sad because he still wants to score, it was a great opportunity for him.

“But he’s going to kick the next penalty, and I’m sure he’ll score again.”