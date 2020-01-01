Safuwan seeks to continue Malaysian league legacy with Selangor

In 2020 Safuwan Baharudin will play for his third Malaysian club in his nine years in the Malaysian league, Selangor, after parting ways with Pahang.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

2020 will be Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin's ninth season in Malaysian club football, and this time around the versatile player will be at his third Malaysian club, .

For the player who has almost exclusively played in the Malaysian league, including three seasons with the now-defunct Singaporean developmental club LionsXII, what matters most for him is continuing his legacy.

"This is my ninth year in the Malaysian league, which is quite a long time. I hope I can do really well this year, like what I did in the last few years. It's not going to be easy to maintain the consistency and momentum week in and week out.

"I really need to push myself because I came from a very big club; . I left a bit of legacy there and I'm hoping to bring a bit of that legacy over here to Selangor.

"Now all eyes are on the AFC and the , whether we can qualify for either one. But if we don't do it, it doesn't mean we're a failure, we just need to carry the momentum to do well for the rest of the year," said Safuwan to Goal after training on Wednesday.

Asked about his sudden departure from Pahang, the one-time Super League winner however was quick to clarify that the matter has been resolved amicably, without divulging too much.

In an exasperated-sounding Instagram post back in November last year, the 28-year old had announced that he had been released by the team despite the one year remaining on his contract.

"It's all good now," said the Singaporean bashfully. "I can't go into details, I still have a good relationship with them. It was tough leaving Pahang because they mean so much for me for the last two years. I hope I can go back there one day to continue my legacy."

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!