SAFF Women's Championship 2022: India qualify for semifinals despite losing to Bangladesh

India lost their final group game against Bangladesh but made it to the last-four stage.

WHAT HAPPENED? India suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their final group game of the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship 2022 on Tuesday at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

MS Jahan Shopna netted a brace while Srimoti Sarkar scored the other goal as Bangladesh outclassed the mighty Indians to create history.

Despite the heavy defeat, the Blue Tigresses managed to progress to the semifinals finishing second in Group A behind Bangladesh. Nepal and Bhutan progressed to the knockout stage from Group B.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: India, 58, are the highest-ranked team in the tournament. They began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Pakistan followed by a 9-0 annihilation of Maldives. Unfortunately, they couldn't overcome the Bangladesh hurdle who are ranked 147 in the latest FIFA rankings.

WHAT NEXT FOR INDIA? India next take on Group B winners and host Nepal in the semifinal in Kathmandu on September 16.

Semifinals

Date

Match

Time

Venue

September 16

Bangladesh vs Bhutan

12:45pm IST

Dasharatha Stadium, Kathmandu

September 16

Nepal vs India

5:15pm IST

Dasharatha Stadium, Kathmandu

Final

Date

Match

Time

Venue

September 19

SF1 vs SF2

4:45pm IST

Dasharatha Stadium, Kathmandu

