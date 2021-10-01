SAFF Championship 2021 roundup: Bangladesh start with a win, beat Sri Lanka 1-0

The 2021 SAFF Championship kicked off in the Maldives with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka facing each other in the tournament opener.

Topu Barman scored the only goal of the game from 12 yards after Bangladesh were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute. This was soon after Sri Lanka's Duckson Puslas picked up a red card and was sent off.

The penalty goal was enough for Bangladesh to claim a 1-0 win and start their 2021 SAFF Championship journey with a win.

When will India play?

India will play their first game of the tournament on October 4, 2021, against Bangladesh.

Which nations are participating in the SAFF Championship 2021?

India Nepal Sri Lanka Bangladesh Maldives

Two other member nations in Pakistan and Bhutan have refrained from competing in the tournament.

In which stadium will the SAFF Championship be played?

All the matches of the SAFF Championship will be played at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

SAFF Championship 2021 Fixtures & Results

Date Fixture Time Score October 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 16:30 0-1 October 1 Nepal vs Maldives 21:30 October 4 Bangladesh vs India 16:30 October 4 Sri Lanka vs Nepal 21:30 October 7 India vs Sri Lanka 16:30 October 7 Maldives vs Bangladesh 21:30 October 10 Maldives vs Sri Lanka 16:30 October 10 Nepal vs India 21:30 October 13 Bangladesh vs Nepal 16:30 October 13 India vs Maldives 21:30

*All times are in IST.

When is the SAFF Championship 2021 final?

The final will be played on October 16 between the top two teams after the round-robin stage.

2021 SAFF Championship table:

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 0 +1 3 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Maldives (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Sri Lanka 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0



