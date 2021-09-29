SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives squad list and fixtures

The Maldives national team for the SAFF Championship has been announced. Coach Ali Suzain flew to Qatar on September 10 with 29 players for a training camp to prepare for the upcoming tournament.

They played two friendlies in Qatar, where they won 4-2 against Lusail FC and drew 1-1 with Army National Team. After the two matches, Suzain pruned the final squad to 24 members. The five players who failed to make the cut are: Ali Shamis, Ahmed Abdulla, Moosa Yameen, midfielder Asfad Habeeb and forward Hassan Nazeem.

The Red Snappers will play their opening match against Nepal on October 1 at the National Football Stadium in Male.

MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers:

Mohammed Faisal

Mohamed Shafeeu

Ali Najih



Defenders:

Ahmed Nooman

Hussain Sifau Yoosuf

Haisham Hassan

Akram Abdul Ghanee,

Samooh Ali

Gasim Sammaam



Midfielders:

Ashad Ali

Ibrahim Aisam

Mohamed Umair

Hussain Nihan

Hamza Mohamed

Ismail Eesa

Ibrahim Waheed Hassan.



Forwards:

Hassan Raaif Ahmed

Mohamed Naaim

Ibrahim Mahdhy Hussain

Assadhulla Abdulla

Ali Fasir

Ali Ashfaq

Naaiz Hassan

Ali Haisham

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES