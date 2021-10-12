SAFF Championship 2021: How to watch India vs Maldives - Match schedule, TV listings and Online streaming

India and Maldives will be fighting for one of the two spots in the SAFF Championship 2021 final when they meet at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday.

Both sides kept their chances of progression alive by winning their previous fixture as India picked their first win of the campaign - a 1-0 win over Nepal - and Maldives defeated Sri Lanka 1-0. However, a draw on Wednesday will not be enough for the Blue Tigers.

Here's how to watch India vs Maldives from India.

Game India vs Maldives Date Wednesday, October 13 Time 9:30 pm IST

The match will be broadcasted on Eurosport and may be streamed online via discovery+ or JioTV app.

TV channels Online streaming Eurosport SD & HD Discovery+, JioTV

India vs Maldives: Team news

It is not surprising to see Maldives' Ali Ashfaq and India's Sunil Chhetri as top scorers with two goals each, ahead of the final matchday in the group stage. But those are the only two goals that Igor Stimac's men have scored in this edition of the SAFF Cup. India have struggled to find the back of the net in their draws against Bangladesh (1-1) and Sri Lanka (0-0) in the first two games.

It was once again Chhetri who came to his side's rescue with a solitary goal against Nepal on Sunday, which is quite a concern for the Blue Tigers considering the captain also took more than a couple of chances to find the mark while the rest of the team is yet to contribute in front of goal. Whereas, the defence has also looked nervous at times.

One of Ashfaq's goals was a penalty - in the 2-0 win over Bangladesh, with Hamza Mohamed scoring the other - and the other an early lead that was defended till the final whistle in their last match against Sri Lanka. Maldives had opened their campaign with a shock defeat to Nepal (1-0).