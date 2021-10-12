Igor Stimac: 'How Maldives play will depend on how India let them play'

India face another must-win game in order to play their 12th appearance in a SAFF Championship final when they meet Maldives in the final matchday in the group stage at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday evening.

The Blue Tigers have failed to make it to the final just the once in 2003, in the tournament history and finished runners-up to none other than Maldives in previous edition in 2018.

What India coach Igor Stimac had to say?

"Only one team can make it to the final. The situation will be easier for the Maldives as they only need a draw. So it's very clear what we need to do in tomorrow. From the beginning, we need to look for a win. That's how we approach the game and that is what we are working on.

"We will witness two great veterans from each side - [Ali] Ashfaq on one side and Sunil [Chhetri] on the other side. It's a joy to watch both of them play. I think the Maldivian team have improved a lot. They are creating more chances and there is a reasonable understanding between Ashfaq and other strikers.

However, the Croat added, "How they will play tomorrow will also depend on how much we are going to let them play. If my team do what I expect them to do, the Maldivian team will not be able to do much."

How have India fared in the ongoing SAFF Cup?

India opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against a 10-man Bangladesh, following which they were held to a goalless draw by Sri Lanka before they defeated Nepal 1-0.

"Generally, I am quite happy with performances in the last three games. The team did the best they can after a short preparation. Most importantly, we only conceded two shots in three games out of which one was a goal," Stimac continued.

"Then obviously, there is the same old problem which is staying and living with us - which is scoring goals. It's been there for many years, not just from yesterday. This scoring problem will probably stay with us for a while until we produce a few more good strikers like Sunil Chhetri. We cannot be a team that will depend on just one player. We need more players with the confidence, calmness and determination in front of goal. Then things will be much, much easier."

Road to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

With the Blue Tigers preparing for the third round of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in February 2022, the former Croatia national team coach reiterated his objectives with the Indian national team.

"Our motive is not just to participate and try to win the (SAFF) tournament. Of our our other aims was to see all the players we brought here as this is the last chance before we start the round of qualifiers.

"Obviously, Corona (the COVID-19 pandemic) stopped our work in a certain way. We couldn't have any serious games in two years other than the games (friendlies against Oman and UAE) in Emirates and the second round of the qualifiers. To be together for just over one month in two years, you cannot expect any kind of progress, but there is no one to blame. Circumstances were pretty same for everyone.

"Hopefully, we are coming to a position where we can start preparing ourselves with more time together and expect many good things," Stimac declared.