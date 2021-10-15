SAFF Championship 2021: How to watch India vs Nepal - Match schedule, TV listings and Online streaming

India and Nepal are set to meet in the final of the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Saturday evening.

The Blue Tigers eventually emerged table toppers in the round-robin group stage with their 3-1 win over Maldives while a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh was enough for for the Gorkhalis to confirm their spot in the final.

Here's how to watch India vs Nepal from India.

What time does the SAFF Championship 2021 game between India and Nepal start?

Game India vs Nepal Date Saturday, October 16 Time 9:30 pm IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV & live stream in India?

The match will be broadcasted on Eurosport and may be streamed online via discovery+ or JioTV app.

TV channels Online streaming Eurosport SD & HD discovery+, JioTV

India vs Nepal: Team news

Igor Stimac's men took time to settle into the 13th edition of the SAFF Cup but gradually showed improved performances. Although the defence needs to be more consistent, attack seems to have found some rhythm, especially against Maldives where India scored three goals. Sunil Chhetri is the tournament's top scorer with four goals in four games and it was a relief for the skipper to be joined by Manvir Singh on the scoreboard against Maldives.

The team showed their support to Farukh Choudhary who was injured after the 1-0 win over Nepal in the group stage by posing with the Jamshedpur FC player's jersey as they celebrated their 3-1 win over Maldives. Besides that, India will be without the services of defender Subhasish Bose who was sent off in the previous fixture. Coach Stimac will also not be on the touchline after getting sent off against Maldives.

The last time Nepal defeated India was in the 2013 SAFF Championship. Their best finish was a third-place finish in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1993.