Sadiq: UD Almeria set price for Sevilla-linked Nigeria international

The attacker scored 22 goals for the Segunda Division side to attract the attention of some top-flight teams

Spanish side UD Almeria have refused to accept the €16 million offer from La Liga side Getafe for the services of Nigeria international forward Umar Sadiq Mesbah, according to a report in the Spanish media.

The 24-year-old attacker was at his best for the Rojiblancos in the just-concluded season in the Segunda Division, where he managed to score a total of 22 goals for his team in both the second division and Copa del Rey.

Getafe believe the West African has what it takes to improve them, especially on the attacking front. Last season, they scored just 28 goals in 38 league matches, conceding 43 in the process and went on to finish the campaign in the 15th position.

The Deep Blue Ones managed just nine wins, 11 draws and 18 losses to finish with 38 points. In their bid to perform better in the next campaign, they have reportedly identified the Nigerian as a transfer target.

However, according to Estadiodeportivo, the second-tier side value the Super Eagle in the region of €60 million and are not ready to listen to offers less than that amount.

The forward is seen as a key player for Almeria, who are aiming at getting promoted to La Liga for the 2022/23 campaign.

Sevilla, who had a decent campaign in La Liga after finishing fourth to secure a Uefa Champions League slot, are believed to be the front runners for the services of the striker, since they are expecting Luuk De Jong to leave this summer.

The Dutch attacker has scored 10 goals in 69 appearances for his team. Sadiq is seen as the one who can offer Morrocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri stiff competition in the attacking department.

In the completed season, Sevilla finished fourth on the table with 73 points from the 42 matches they played. They managed to get 21 wins, 10 draws, and 11 losses.

Sadiq had initially played for Partizan Belgrade where he scored seven goals from the 16 matches he featured in before Almeria snapped him up for €5 million in 2020.

Since then he has been a key player for them and whether they will cash on him is yet to be seen.