Sadio Mane to battle Van Dijk, Aguero, Hazard, others for PFA Player of the Year award

The Senegal international is set for another reward after his imperious performances last season for the Reds

forward Sadio Mane has been nominated for PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2018/19 season with the Reds, scoring 26 goals across all competitions, including his 22 in the Premier League which saw him emerge as the joint-winner of the Golden Boot.

His form helped Jurgen Klopp’s men finish the season as runners-up behind champions as well as qualify for the final, where they will take on Hotspur on June 1.

On the back of these performances, the international has been shortlisted for the individual prize along with teammate Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City trio of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling as well as ’s Eden Hazard.

Next month, Mane will be expected to lead Senegal to the 2019 in .

Article continues below

The Terenga Lions have been drawn in Group C along with , and .