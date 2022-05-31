How has Sadio Mane performed at Liverpool? - Premier League Golden Boot to Champions League winner

The Senegalese has won six trophies in six seasons at Liverpool....

Liverpool’s famed attacking trio of (Mohamed) Salah, (Sadio) Mane and (Roberto) Firmino is set to split up after five seasons as Sadio Mane is reportedly moving away from the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Till Diogo Jota’s arrival at the club ahead of the 2020/21 season, the Salah-Mane-Firmino trio spearheaded the Liverpool attack and made it one of the most formidable tridents not just in England but in Europe as well.

The trio together won several trophies, most notably, the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool debut and the club’s best player

Mane joined Liverpool a season after Firmino arrived at the club from Hoffenheim. In the 2016/17 season, the Senegalese was signed from Southampton for a reported fee of £34 million.

In his maiden season with the Reds, Mane scored 13 Premier League goals in 27 appearances and helped his team finish in the top four for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

He was declared Liverpool’s Player of the Season and the Fans’ Player of the season as well for his talismanic performances in the Reds’ shirt.

Champions League final goal and a Premier League Golden Boot

The 2017-18 season saw Liverpool add Mohamed Salah to their roster, thus multiplying their attacking prowess manifold. This was the first season where the much-famed trio (Salah-Mane-Firmino) played together for the first time.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League but reached the Champions League final for the first time since the 2004/05 season when they won their fifth title. In the final, they lost to Real Madrid 3-1 but Sadio Mane managed to find his name on the scoresheet. In fact, the Senegalese had equalised for the Reds after Karim Benzema had put Real Madrid in the front but Gareth Bale's brace ensured that the English side returned empty-handed.

In the 2018-19 season, Mane went on to win the Golden Boot along with Salah scoring 22 goals in the Premier League. While Liverpool missed out on the Premier League by a whisker, finishing second with 97 points behind Manchester City, they did manage to win the Champions League by beating Tottenham.

How many trophies did Sadio Mane win at Liverpool?

Trophy Season Premier League 2019/20 UEFA Champions League 2018/19 FA Cup 2021/22 EFL Cup 2021/22 UEFA Super Cup 2019 FIFA Club World Cup 2019

How did Sadio Mane perform at Liverpool?

Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 196 90 36 UEFA Champions League 57 24 9 UEFA Super Cup 1 2 0 FIFA Club World Cup 2 0 1 EFL Cup 4 0 2 FA Cup 8 4 0 Community Shield 1 0 0 Total 269 120 48

How many individual awards did Sadio Mane win as a Liverpool player?