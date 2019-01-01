Sadio Mane: Liverpool star on copying Roberto Firmino's celebration

The Senegalese forward has adopted a new way to jubilate whenever he scores, and won’t be changing it this season

’s Sadio Mane has revealed he will not be giving up on his current goal celebration style, despite the fact it was his teammate Roberto Firmino who started it.

The former man started to use the celebration in the Uefa Super Cup penalty shootout victory over , after scoring in regular time and extra time.

He has gone on to score four competitive goals in five games this term.

Firmino had joked on social media after the Super Cup triumph that Mane was copying him, but last season’s joint top Premier League goalscorer has made it clear he will be using this style of celebration for the rest of the season.

“Each player in this squad, if you want to keep this celebration as your own it’s quite difficult because we score quite a lot,” Mane told Complex.

“Bobby did that celebration two or three years ago, and I think he has had quite a few celebrations since.

“My celebration now is what I’m going to carry on doing throughout the year.

“I know that Bobby will be copying me again soon, you’ll see!”

Mane scored 26 competitive goals en route to Liverpool finishing a close second in the Premier League behind last season, and winning the for a sixth time.

This weekend, the Reds host at Anfield with the hope of consolidating their lead on top of the league standings.