Sadio Mane ‘good friends’ with Mohamed Salah again

The Reds star was previously furious with his teammate, but has buried the hatched and moved on

Sadio Mane has put to bed his grievances with teammate Mohamed Salah.

The international was incensed at the Egyptian for not passing a ball to him during the Reds' 3-0 win over at Turf Moor before the international break.

Mane scored in that game, and was taken off for Divock Origi in the 85th minute, but did not hide his frustrations at Salah from the bench.

This led to talks of a possible frosty relationship between the two African superstars, which manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed.

Mane was again on target over the weekend, netting a brace in the 3-1 win over , with Salah scoring the other.

Following Saturday's victory, Mane has cleared the air and has put the incident behind him.

“With Salah? It’s forgotten,” he told Canal+.

“These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face-to-face. Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass.

“But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before.”

Liverpool now sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings, and will next be in Uefa action – where they open their Group E account away to a familiar face in , on Tuesday night.