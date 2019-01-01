Sacking Solskjaer would only make things worse at Man Utd, says Parker

While results so far in 2019-20 have been distinctly disappointing, one former Red Devil believes the Norwegian must stay at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be going through a tough time as of late at Old Trafford, but Paul Parker believes that relieving the Norwegian of his duties would be a huge blunder on 's part.

United's current woes were put into sharp focus on Wednesday when they needed a penalty shoot-out to dispose of League One side Rochdale in the .

Solskjaer's men have also been underwhelming in the Premier League, where they sit in eighth place having picked up just eight points from their first six games.

Another adverse result against on Monday would ramp up the pressure on the manager, but Parker implored his former employers not to panic at such an early stage of the season.

“I just think it doesn’t make sense for Manchester United to sack a manager, whether you want to call it a sacking or leaving by mutual consent. I don’t think they can at the moment because they’ve got enough issues going on," the ex-defender explained to TalkSport.

“I think they are in such a bad place at the moment it would throw more mud at the club if they were to get rid of Ole.

“If they could come out and say ‘we are getting rid of him and we are going to have a clean slate with someone fresh’, in other words Ed Woodward is going to move away from his position and someone else is going to take that position and the club is going to be run as what it should be, a football club, I would say yes.

“Whoever is going to come in next is going to have the same barriers in front of them.”

Having let the likes of Antonio , Ander Herrera, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez go in a summer clearout, Solskjaer has placed faith in United's crop of youngsters so far in 2019-20.

And while their early performances have been mixed, Parker believes that reflects more on the club's senior players than the young stars themselves.

“There’s not enough men now, who I would come out and say, who have got anything about them to believe they can make something happen," he added.

“I keep reading all the time about bringing through these young players, I think to myself, if you were a parent and your son was with Manchester United you would not want him to go on that pitch to make his debut with that team there in this moment in time.

“There are too many selfish players out there who are more concerned about their own issues than be concerned about looking after a young player out there who is looking to make his name in the game.

“It’s the wrong time to be using these wrong players.”