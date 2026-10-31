Press reports have revealed a stunning twist in the future of Dutchman Marino Pusic, the head coach of Saudi side Al-Ahli, following the heavy defeat his team suffered against Al-Shabab in the Roshn League.

Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1 at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh yesterday, Friday, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan" reported that the Al-Ahli board decided to sack Pusic over that heavy defeat in the mini Clasico.

Here's the surprise, though. According to the same newspaper, the decision to sack him came during the match itself and not after the final whistle.

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Al-Ahli's management had already started hunting for a suitable replacement to lead the team in the coming period, with one board member floating the idea of signing Algerian coach Nour El Din Ben Zekri.

It went beyond a mere suggestion. "Al-Maidan" revealed that the club actually made contact with the Algerian, who gave his initial approval of the offer and now awaits further talks over the coming period.

All of this comes with the former Al-Shabab coach's name linked to several teams in the Roshn League, chief among them Abha.

Ben Zekri was not the only candidate. The same newspaper revealed that the name of Portugal's Sergio Conceicao, the former Al-Ittihad head coach, had also been put forward to lead Al-Ahli.

So far, though, the Al-Ahli board have made no concrete move on this front, with no official approach yet.

Pusic took charge of Al-Ahli at the start of the current season, succeeding German coach Matthias Jaissle. He has led the team in 17 matches since, winning 11, losing five and drawing one.