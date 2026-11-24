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Sacha Boey barely features for Bayern Munich, but he was due to attend a fan club meeting as a star guest. His journey did not go to plan.

Boey's company car broke down shortly after he set off for a fan club meeting in Wildenau on Sunday, according to Bild. A fan club member picked up the Frenchman, who arrived at the Schützenhaus four hours late.

Boey reportedly made an exceptionally friendly impression. Despite the delay, he took plenty of time to answer fans' questions, sign autographs and pose for photos. Those in attendance appreciated it.

His visit is unlikely to change his situation on the pitch. Boey remains a candidate for a transfer, with Bayern's bosses reportedly keen to take him off the wage bill sooner rather than later, despite the severe shortage of players caused by injuries.

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If a club makes a suitable offer for him this winter, the German record champions will not hesitate, according to several media reports.

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Why was Boey left out of Bayern Munich's squad at the start of the season?

Boey is at least no longer entirely out of the picture. The 26-year-old arrived from Galatasaray Istanbul in January 2024 for a staggering €30 million fee but has fallen well short of expectations. He was supposed to leave the club for good in the summer.

He even trained individually away from the squad for a time. "Sacha is fit, but in consultation with Vinnie [Kompany] and Sacha, we've decided that he'll train individually because some talks are taking place at the moment," sporting director Christoph Freund said in early September, referring to a move to Fulham that was then taking shape.

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The move did not happen. Boey had little choice but to stay with the record champions and did not return to Bayern's matchday squad until mid-October, after the first lengthy international break. Since then, he has made five brief appearances totalling 69 minutes.

"Sacha gives 100 per cent in training. He throws himself into it," board member for sport Max Eberl said after Boey's first, and rather surprising, brief appearance against RB Leipzig . He pointed to the full-back's "extremely difficult" situation at the German record champions: "This time he was there. The coach rewarded him for his performances in training. And that's nice."

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Boey has made just 43 competitive appearances in almost three years in Munich, partly because of several serious injuries, including a torn meniscus and a muscle bundle tear. He spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Galatasaray, where he was a regular starter at times. The Turkish champions did not exercise their option to buy him, though, so Boey remained at Bayern for the time being.