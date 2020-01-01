SA Freestyle Champs Top-8 to be announced on Monday

Monday will see the announcement of the eight remaining contestants in the South African Freestyle Championship contest

The World Freestyle Association will announce the Top-8 of the ongoing South African Freestyle Championship 2020 on Monday, 3 August.

The 2020 South African Freestyle Championship is currently underway virtually, and after announcing the Top-16 just last week, the judges will have to scrutinise the performances of some of the top freestylers in the country and trim down the list to eight.

Defending Champion and favourite, Sipho “Six” Busakwe was up against Ozwin Edwards, while 2018 champ Rishaad Ebrahim also faced a tricky customer in Mzwandile Mbatha.

The rest of the Round of 16 match-up were as follows:

- Rishaad Ebrahim vs Mzwandile Mbatha

- Josias Bingo vs Shane Nahamuja

- Adian Freestyle vs Zenande Sineke

- Lesego Toshiba vs Emilio Nahamuja

- Shaker Mashudu vs Bafana

- Sipho Busakwe vs Ozwin Edwards

- Jabu Mdaka vs Shoti Kubheka

- Success Teme vs Kyle Loogi

