Ruud Gullit full of praise for Netherlands duo

Ruud Gullit was full of praise for Mexx Meerdink and Crysencio Summerville on Rondo on Ziggo Sport. Above all, he hailed the work rate the striker and winger showed for the Netherlands.

On Sunday, Meerdink proved worth his weight in gold for the Netherlands in the Nations League away match against Serbia. The AZ player scored from the penalty spot and then grabbed the winner 20 minutes from time.

"What stood out to me was the hard work of Meerdink and Summerville. I really thought that was fantastic. The way those two lads were running, flying about and tracking back, I really thought that set an example," Gullit said lyrically about the Netherlands forwards.

Summerville, Gullit believes, has already proved himself at the World Cup. "And Summerville has already proved himself at the World Cup. But also in these matches. He worked his socks off," the analyst said, convinced the winger gives the Netherlands something extra. "And he also plays well. I found that refreshing to see."

Theo Janssen, his fellow panellist, fully agreed with Gullit's analysis. "Summerville also had a fantastic action in the last match. When he put in a sprint in his own penalty area, at 80 per cent, to defend someone. When Dumfries was too high up the pitch."

As well as that defensive shift, Janssen also praised Summerville's attacking play, with the winger now a regular on the right flank. Head coach Xavi left him on for the full 90 minutes in Belgrade on Sunday.