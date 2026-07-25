The Turkish giants moved quickly to deny any attempt to sign the Bosnian striker. "The news published in the press today that our club are interested in Ermedin Demirovic, who plays for Stuttgart, is completely unfounded," the statement on Saturday morning said. They were making "no transfer attempts regarding the player in question."

Hoeneß struck a similar tone. "I was irritated and, to be honest, annoyed by some of what was written," the 44-year-old told the Bild newspaper. "My goal is always to have the best players at VfB and Medo is one of our best players."

Earlier, Sky reported that Fenerbahce had set their sights on Demirovic. According to the report, the future of the Bosnian World Cup participant in Stuttgart is currently open. VfB would in principle be willing to sell if an offer of 15 to 20 million euros came in. Dzenan Pejcinovic is lined up as a replacement, with the Swabians keen to prise him away from relegated VfL Wolfsburg.

According to Sky , Demirovic, who is under contract at VfB until 2028, is not currently thinking about a move. The 28-year-old feels very comfortable in Stuttgart and believes the sporting outlook is right. Alongside Fenerbahce, Juventus Turin and Leeds United were also named as high-profile clubs said to be interested.

Fenerbahce also comment on Leao rumours

Fenerbahce also addressed the speculation over a move for Rafael Leao from AC Milan. "Likewise, the reports that we made an offer of around 100 million euros for Rafael Leao, including transfer fee and salary, do not reflect the truth. No offer in this direction was made to the player or his club," Fener stressed.

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Recently, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the club from Istanbul had submitted a mega offer to Leao. The Portuguese attacker had already announced at the end of May that he wants to leave Milan this summer despite being under contract until 2028: "I am proud that I was able to make history at Milan, but I want to open a new chapter in my career," Leao told Portuguese TV channel Sport TV.