African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Jordan Ibe to leave Bournemouth on July 1

Ibe to leave Bournemouth on July 1

Bournemouth are set to part ways with Jordan Ibe after finding it difficult to break into Eddie Howe’s team.

According to Sky Sports, the Anglo-Nigerian will be released by the Cherries on July 1 even if the current Premier League season is not completed.

Ibe moved to Vitality Stadium from in 2016 and he has played only four games so far this campaign, including two substitute appearances in the English top-flight.

Toure ready to join Brazilian club

legend Yaya Toure said he is looking forward to joining Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama for the 2021 season.

A presidential candidate of Vasco, Leven Siano, in his manifesto promised to bring the 37-year-old to South America and the four-time African responded by confirming his readiness for the move.

The Ivorian midfielder was previously linked to league rivals Botafogo after helping Qingdao Hunghai win the Chinese second division title last year.

Man Utd make Koulibaly top priority

Following the withdrawal of PSG's interest, have made Kalidou Koulibaly their top transfer target, according to Express.

Koulibaly is one of the most sought after defenders with demanding at least £100 million for his release.

The international has been a long-term target for the Red Devils who are looking to strengthen their defensive options.

PSG interested in signing Aubameyang

With a year left on his contract, French champions PSG are open to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Le10 Sport claims that the Parisians are keeping tabs on happenings at the Emirates Stadium, and they ready to spend €50 million to bring the Gabonese forward to the French capital.

Aubameyang is the second top scorer in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, and has also attracted interest from and Milan.