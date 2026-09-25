Rummenigge: Olise is better than Yamal, and he is not obliged to give interviews

Bayern Munich will have to move to keep hold of their French star Michael Olise, supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed on Friday, noting that the player's contract runs until 2029.

Rummenigge told German newspaper "Abendzeitung": "His contract runs until 2029. At some point, the club will have to sit down with him and make him a suitable offer".

He continued: "He is an exceptional player in his position. There are two very special players in this role, Olise and Lamine Yamal (the Barcelona player). At the moment, I would even say that Olise's performances are more mature. By the way, Olise and Harry are absolute favourites in my family, as all my grandchildren wear Olise or Kane shirts".

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Turning to the row over Olise's character and his reluctance to give media interviews, the Bayern legend said: "I would prefer a player to give his best in his real work, on the pitch, rather than appear in interviews".

He added: "From my point of view, some media outlets have turned this into a campaign. And as far as I know, there are no contractual obligations forcing him to give lengthy interviews".

The Frenchman has drawn criticism lately over what looks like a reluctance to speak to the media.







