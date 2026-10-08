Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of Bayern Munich's supervisory board, is confident Harry Kane and Michael Olise will stay at the Bavarian club for a long time. He also tipped the England striker in the Ballon d'Or race.

Rummenigge told the German website "ran": "Both of them intend to stay at Bayern for a long time. I hope, and I am also very confident, that Harry will extend his contract soon. And that Michael will be next. I would like to see him stay at Bayern for many more years."

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He added: "At Bayern Munich, we can consider ourselves very fortunate to have two players, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, among the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or. They are world-class players, and world-class players do not grow on trees, and they have been very important figures for us for some time."

On the Ballon d'Or, Rummenigge said: "I was the last Bayern player to win the award, so I would like to see another Bayern player crowned with it now. That would also carry very special significance for us as a club."

He continued: "The decisive criterion is individual performance, and Harry Kane has the edge at this level. His goals and titles speak for themselves."

Kane's contract with Bayern runs until 30 June 2027, and negotiations to extend it began before the start of the current season.

Sporting director Max Eberl described the talks as "very harmonious", while "Sky Sport Germany" reported that one option on the table is an extension until 2029. No agreement has been announced so far. Olise, meanwhile, is tied to the club until 2029.

Rummenigge remains the last Bayern player to win the Ballon d'Or, landing it twice in a row in 1980 and 1981. He served as the club's chief executive from 2002 until 2021, before returning to the supervisory board in May 2023.



