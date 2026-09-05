Ruben van Bommel causes a melee and debate with a brutal foul against Ajax – referees’ chief intervenes

In the 80th minute in Amsterdam, the visitors from Eindhoven led 2-1 when Ruben van Bommel crudely cleaned out his opposite number Aaron Bouwman in an aerial challenge.

On first viewing, the incident certainly recalled Toni Schumacher's notorious challenge on Patrick Battiston in the semi-finals of the 1982 World Cup. Ajax's Bouwman went up for a routine header, but van Bommel, carrying considerable momentum, appeared to target only his opponent's body and crashed into his head and upper body, hip first.

A mass confrontation broke out straight away. Several Ajax players furiously charged at van Bommel, who PSV team-mates then moved to protect. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ajax's German goalkeeper, was among the first to reach Bouwman as he writhed on the ground, frantically waving for medical assistance for the 19-year-old defender.

Referee shows yellow - and prompts head-shaking and dissent

To the likely astonishment of most onlookers, referee Sander van der Eijk produced only a yellow card. The video assistant did not intervene.

"For me, it is nothing other than a red," said Ajax's Davy Klaasen about the foul on his team-mate, who could not continue after van Bommel's attack and was replaced by former Schalke player Thilo Kehrer.

That also appeared to be the view of Raymond van Meenen, head of refereeing at the Dutch football association. Journalist Hugo Borst reported as much in his role as an expert for broadcaster ESPN NL.

"I have already spoken to head of refereeing Raymond van Meenen. He will not try to dress this up," Borst said. "He agrees that this was a red card for Ruben van Bommel and a wrong decision."

PSV remain unbeaten on course - Ajax suffer first defeat

With van Bommel still on the pitch, PSV made it 3-1 through Esmir Bajraktarevic in stoppage time. Eindhoven climbed, at least temporarily, to the top of the table with 13 points from five games. For Ajax, it was their first defeat of the season.

Alongside ter Stegen, former Dortmund player Julian Brandt also started for Ajax. For Eindhoven, Ricardo Pepi, formerly of Augsburg, and Lutsharel Geertruida, formerly of RB Leipzig, had scored in the first half. Tolu Arokodare got the hosts' interim equaliser for 1-1.