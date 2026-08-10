Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Roy Pedro sparks the anger of Al-Ahli fans: what is the connection to the Al-Ettifaq player?

Transfers
R. Al Otaibi
Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Saudi Arabia

Radhi Al-Otaibi is the reason

The right-back file has opened the door to a fresh wave of anger within the walls of Al-Ahli, after the deal for Al-Ettifaq's full-back Radhi Al-Otaibi stalled despite negotiations reaching advanced stages.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Al-Ahli's fans had been waiting for the deal to be rubber-stamped, viewing it as one of the most important reinforcements for "the Elite" ahead of the new season. The right flank was crying out for a top-quality local player.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" report that the Al-Ahli board have already struck an agreement with their Al-Ettifaq counterparts over the player's move for 17 million riyals, and the Jeddah club have secured Al-Otaibi's approval of his personal terms. Yet the deal has stalled with no clear explanation.

According to the newspaper, Al-Ahli sporting director Rui Pedro has the power to settle the file and wrap up negotiations, but the Portuguese has not taken the decisive step to get it done. That has left the fans asking questions and simmering with frustration.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

Supporters fear the delay will hit the team's preparations for the coming season, especially with Al-Ahli facing tough tests at home and on the continent. They need a full squad and ready-made cover in every position.

Al-Otaibi, 26, is one of the most prominent Saudi full-backs of recent years. He began his career with Al-Wehda, then moved between Ohod and Al-Hazm, took in a loan spell at Al-Qadsiah, and has settled at Al-Ettifaq since the summer of 2023.

Last season, he featured in 25 matches across all competitions for "the Knight of Al-Dahna" and provided 3 assists, cementing his place as a key man in the side.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

For now, Radhi Al-Otaibi's future hangs in the balance, caught between Al-Ahli's desire to strengthen, Al-Ettifaq's insistence on their conditions, and the wait for a decisive move from the Al-Ahli board before the summer window slams shut.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google