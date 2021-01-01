'With love from Roy Krishna' - The Fijian star makes ATK Mohun Bagan's Valentine's Day special

Roy Krishna displayed his goal poaching instincts with an opportunistic strike which sealed crucial three points for Bagan...

The day of love turned extra special for ATK Mohun Bagan fans as Roy Krishna earned his team crucial three points against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday.

In what was an extremely cagey affair throughout 90 minutes, the Fijian striker made sure that his team remained in the race to top the league. Krishna's 85th-minute strike made sure that the Mariners go to the summit even if it is for a day.

Neither Owen Coyle nor Antonio Habas disturbed their respective team's winning combinations. The two teams also played in a very similar 4-4-2 formation and both sides took a safety-first approach at the beginning, Jamshedpur a bit more than ATK Mohun Bagan.

Coyle's side pressed very hard and did not allow any space to the star-studded attack of the Kolkata club. Stephen Eze was a rock at the heart of Jamshedpur's defence. The Nigerian kept Krishna under strict vigilance and kept him silent for most of the match.

Nerijus Valskis, who came on as a second-half substitute, came very close to becoming the 'super-sub' when he headed Isaac Vanmalsawma's cross and kept it on target. If not for Arindam Bhattacharja's heroics under the bar, Jamshedpur could have taken the lead and eventually seal the fate of the game in their favour.

It was a rare off day for the Mariners in terms of performance but the good thing is that they are getting three points even on off days. While ATK Mohun Bagan had more possession of the ball and played more passes among themselves they weren't able to create any worthwhile chances until the 85th minute.

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas explained why his team were not able to play their natural game. "For me, they played a lot of long balls. The opponent was playing long balls after long balls and then it became very difficult to press in the opposition's half."

Coyle's tactics of dealing with the in-form ATK Mohun Bagan attack had almost worked but along with that they needed to score goals as well. Jamshedpur needed nine points from their last three matches to stand a realistic chance of making it to the top-four. Now they will need to win the last two games to even stand a slim chance of making it into the play-offs.

By losing three points they have complicated their path and now for them to qualify for the play-offs \, they have to pray that the teams above them drop points massively.