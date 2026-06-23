How to buy Round of 32 World Cup tickets: Knockout stages, Mexico fixtures, Argentina average prices & more

For the first time in the World Cup tournament history, the expanded 48-team format introduces a brand-new, high-stakes Round of 32 knockout bracket running from June 28 to July 3.

With tournament heavyweights like the United States, Mexico, and Germany already punching their tickets to the last 32, ticket demand is officially kicking off - here's what you need to know.

Which teams have qualified for the Round of 32 in the World Cup?

As the group stage matches heat up, the knockout bracket for the tournament is beginning to take shape. With the new 48-team format, a total of 32 teams will advance past the opening stage (the top two from each of the 12 groups, plus the eight best third-placed teams).

The six teams that have mathematically clinched their spots in the Round of 32 after winning their opening two matches are listed below:

United States (Group D) - Confirmed: July 1, 2026, 5:00 PM PDT at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium), Santa Clara, CA, USA - Book tickets

Germany (Group E) - Confirmed: June 29, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, MA, USA - Book tickets

Mexico (Group A) - Confirmed: July 1, 2026, 7:00 PM CST at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico City, DF, Mexico - Book tickets

Argentina (Group J) - Confirmed: July 3, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami, FL, USA - Book tickets

France (Group I) - TBC

Norway (Group I) - TBC

When and where are the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matches?

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets June 28, 2026, 3:00 PM PDT Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Match 73) Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Inglewood, CA, USA Tickets June 29, 2026, 12:00 PM CDT Group C Winner vs Group F Runner-up (Match 76) Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), Houston, TX, USA Tickets June 29, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT Germany vs Group A/B/C/D/F 3rd Place (Match 74) Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, MA, USA Tickets June 30, 2026, 7:00 PM CST Group F Winner vs Group C Runner-up (Match 75) Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA), Guadalupe, NL, Mexico Tickets June 30, 2026, 5:00 PM CDT Group E Runner-up vs Group I Runner-up (Match 78) Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, TX, USA Tickets June 30, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT Group I Winner vs Group C/D/F/G/H 3rd Place (Match 77) New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, NJ, USA Tickets July 1, 2026, 7:00 PM CST Mexico vs Group C/E/F/H/I 3rd Place (Match 79) Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico City, DF, Mexico Tickets July 1, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT Group L Winner vs Group E/H/I/J/K 3rd Place (Match 80) Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, GA, USA Tickets July 1, 2026, 1:00 PM PDT Group G Winner vs Group A/E/H/I/J 3rd Place (Match 82) Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, WA, USA Tickets July 1, 2026, 5:00 PM PDT United States vs Group B/E/F/I/J 3rd Place (Match 81) San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium), Santa Clara, CA, USA Tickets July 2, 2026, 12:00 PM PDT Group H Winner vs Group J Runner-up (Match 84) Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Inglewood, CA, USA Tickets July 2, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT Group K Runner-up vs Group L Runner-up (Match 83) Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, ON, Canada Tickets July 2, 2026, 8:00 PM PDT Group B Winner vs Group E/F/G/I/J 3rd Place (Match 85) BC Place, Vancouver, BC, Canada Tickets July 3, 2026, 1:00 PM CDT Group D Runner-up vs Group G Runner-up (Match 88) Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, TX, USA Tickets July 3, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT Argentina vs Group H Runner-up (Match 86) Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami, FL, USA Tickets July 3, 2026, 8:30 PM CDT Group K Winner vs Group D/E/I/J/L 3rd Place (Match 87) Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

Where to buy World Cup Round of 32 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

What are the ticket prices for the Round of 32?

Ticket Category Official FIFA Price Average Resale Price Tickets Category 1 (Prime sideline lower/middle tiers) $540 – $610 $1,500 – $2,800+ Tickets Category 2 (Corners and premium upper-tier seating) $440 – $490 $1,100 – $1,900 Tickets Category 3 (Standard upper-tier rows behind goals) $225 – $235 $650 – $1,200 Tickets Category 4 / Supporter Tier (Upper bowl corners / federation zones) $60 – $120 $400 – $850 Tickets Marquee High-Demand Premium (USA, Mexico, Germany, Argentina matches) Standard face value applies $1,200 – $3,600+ Tickets

How to buy World Cup Round of 32 resale tickets?

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is the official channel for secure exchanges and reopened on April 2.

It is accessible via the ticket portal on the FIFA website for international, American, and Canadian residents.

Residents of Mexico should use the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA), which also reopened to handle local resale transactions under official safeguards.

Secondary marketplaces like StubHub remain a popular and viable option for fans looking for specific seating blocks or entry to the most red-hot fixtures of the tournament.

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.