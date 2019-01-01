'Ronaldo told me good things!' - Jese says Juve star guided him to Sporting move

The winger moved to the Portuguese club on loan and the Spaniard was joined by Yannick Bolasie.

Jese Rodriguez said he is relishing the chance to play for Portuguese giants CP after speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Monday's deadline day saw Jese join Sporting on a season-long loan deal from champions .

The loan includes a purchase option for former forward Jese, who is contracted to PSG until 2021.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo emerged from Sporting's youth system before joining in 2003 and Jese said: "I am very happy for the opportunity Sporting CP is giving me. It is a historic club in .

"I have a friend named Cristiano Ronaldo who has always told me very good things about this club, which created him from a young age. I am very excited to start training with my colleagues.

"I have seen the players the team have and I think we can do something important. We will fight for all competitions. With joy and work we can achieve good things."

Estoy muy contento de poder aventurarme en este nuevo reto. Gracias por confiar en mi y darme esta gran oportunidad. @Sporting_CP pic.twitter.com/Zy5gA0LEYC — JeseRodriguez10 (@JeseRodriguez10) September 2, 2019

On superstar Ronaldo, Jese, 26, added: "He told me it was a very important club for him and he was very fond of Sporting CP."

Jese originally broke through with Real Madrid in 2013-14, scoring 18 goals in 94 matches for Real Madrid before departing the club.

He went on to join PSG, but featured just 15 times while scoring two goals from the French club.

The winger experienced loan spells away from the club, joining Las Palmas, and .

Sporting also signed winger Yannick Bolasie on loan from Premier League outfit on Monday.

The Primeira Liga club – who managed to keep captain Bruno Fernandes despite reported interest from Real Madrid – are fifth in the league after four games.

Sporting finished third in the league last season, locking down a spot in the in the process.

They were grouped in with the likes of , LASK and Rosenborg in last week's draw for the competition's group stage.

However, following the international break, Sporting will face Boavista on September 15 before heading to the to face PSV in their Europa League opener.