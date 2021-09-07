Ronaldo spends first day back at Man Utd's Carrington training ground following £20m switch from Juventus
James Westwood
Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United's Carrington training ground following his £20m ($28m) switch from Juventus on deadline day.
Ronaldo was granted permission to return to Manchester last Thursday after picking up a suspension while on international duty with Portugal.
The 36-year-old had to quarantine for five days upon his return to England, but finally met up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a number of his new United team-mates on Tuesday.
More to follow.