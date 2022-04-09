Ronaldo shows off nasty gash & blood-stained shin pad as he limps away after Man Utd's defeat to Everton
James Westwood
Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo showed off a nasty gash and a blood-stained shin pad after limping away from Manchester United's defeat to Everton on Saturday afternoon.
More to follow.
Editors' Picks
- 'Defensively, he's a top, top player' - What happened to £42m Man City misfit Mangala?
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- One goal in seven games: Why Salah's slump is concerning for Klopp, Liverpool and Man City
- From selling ice cream to starring in Serie A: Why Liverpool are tracking Torino centre-back Bremer