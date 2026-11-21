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Al-Ahli dealt Al-Nassr a heavy blow in a Clasico full of excitement and intensity, coming from a goal down to claim an emphatic 3-1 victory in the postponed ninth-round fixture of the Roshn Saudi League.

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This was more than just another win for the Jeddah side. It was a historic one, handing Al-Ahli their biggest league victory over their rivals from the capital in more than 8 years and restoring their winning touch at a key stage of the season.

Al-Nassr made a strong start and opened the scoring early. Al-Ahli, though, took their chances and gradually worked their way back into the game, before taking control in the second half and settling it with three goals that confirmed their edge over the champions.

Al-Nassr couldn't have asked for a better start. Their Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo put them ahead in the 14th minute after receiving a pass from his compatriot, midfielder Samu Costa.

Four minutes later, the Riyadh side won a penalty and the chance to double their lead. Ronaldo stepped up, but his shot struck the right-hand post of the goal guarded by Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

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The ball bounced back into play, yet no Al-Nassr player could convert the follow-up. The score stayed the same, and the miss gave the hosts a huge psychological lift to fight their way back into the match.

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Just before half-time, Al-Ahli drew level through their Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno, who found the net in the first minute of first-half stoppage time (45+1), taking the contest back to square one and setting the Clasico alight.

Al-Ahli came out for the second half on the front foot, pressing the Al-Nassr defence in search of a lead. They looked more in control of the tempo and better at exploiting the spaces.

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The turning point arrived in the 71st minute. The referee pointed to the spot for Al-Ahli, and English striker Ivan Toney converted to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Al-Nassr had no time to regroup. Al-Ahli needed just four minutes to land the third blow: Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez struck in the 75th minute, strengthening the hosts' advantage and leaving Al-Nassr with a task they never managed to overcome before the final whistle.

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Al-Ahli restore their aura

The result gave Al-Ahli their biggest win over Al-Nassr in the Professional League by a margin of more than one goal since 3 November 2018, when they won 2-0.

It was also only the second time the Jeddah side have beaten their rivals 3-1 in the competition, the first coming on 5 January 2012.

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Al-Ahli now have 11 wins over Al-Nassr in the Professional League, against 13 defeats and 11 draws, according to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah".

The win also steadied Al-Ahli in the standings after their heavy 1-6 defeat to Al-Shabab in the 12th round. They move on to 24 points and climb from sixth to fourth.

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Al-Nassr's run, meanwhile, ended with their second defeat of the season. They stay on 28 points in third place, level with second-placed Al-Qadsiah and two points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Toney continues to haunt Al-Nassr

Toney's goal did more than help Al-Ahli to victory. It extended the English striker's impressive record against Al-Nassr to four goals in five Saudi league meetings with the Riyadh side.

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He had scored three times in four matches against them before this one, then added a fourth from the penalty spot, underlining his knack for hurting one of his team's main rivals.

According to Transfermarkt data, Al-Nassr are now the sixth Saudi team Toney has scored most against in the league. His four goals against them match his tally against Al-Kholood, Damac, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Fayha.

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Only Al-Khaleej, Al-Riyadh and Al-Fateh, with six goals each, and Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah, with five apiece, have suffered more at his hands.

Al-Ahli took far more than three points from this game. They steadied themselves and secured a historic win, while Al-Nassr suffered a fresh blow that exposed the cost of missed chances. Ronaldo paid the highest price.