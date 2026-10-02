Ronaldo's friend breaks his silence: where was Portugal before he emerged?

Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of his friend Cristiano Ronaldo amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Portugal captain. The former Manchester United defender insists that judging Ronaldo on recent years alone ignores everything he has delivered for club and country, along with the extraordinary numbers and trophies he has racked up.

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp before the Nations League clash with Denmark, and Ferdinand believes the criticism now raining down on the forward tells only half the story. His gripe? That too many people measure the Portuguese on his form over the past three or four years.

Posting a video clip to his social media accounts, Ferdinand said: "Where was Portugal before Cristiano Ronaldo? What did they achieve? Even reaching the final stages, let alone winning? What bothers me is that many people judge him based on the last three or four years."

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"And he is still showing incredible numbers for someone his age, regardless of the league he plays in," the former United man added. For Ferdinand, the goals keep flowing and the records keep tumbling despite Ronaldo's years, and that has to count in any honest assessment.

He didn't stop at Portugal, either. Ferdinand reeled off the club spells too, pointing to Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United. The message was simple: Ronaldo didn't lean on one golden spell, he left his mark across several, over many years.

"I think a lot of people need to reconsider," Ferdinand stressed. "Look, for example, at Juventus and what he was doing there, then he moved to Real Madrid, then to Manchester United."

He signed off with a verdict: "This is like three world-class careers in one career." Whatever the noise around him right now, Ferdinand reckons Ronaldo's footballing legacy can't be reduced to a handful of recent seasons.