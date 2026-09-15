Portuguese press reports have revealed a surprise twist in the future of Saudi club Al-Nassr, claiming a consortium of five investors is preparing an official bid to buy the club from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The biggest shock lies in who those investors are. The group includes Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's captain and top scorer, alongside Gerry Cardinale, the chief executive of RedBird Capital and owner of Italian club Milan, plus businessmen Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib, Mohammed Al-Khereiji and Sharaf Al-Hariri.

According to Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", Ronaldo's role in the consortium could take his relationship with Al-Nassr into an entirely new phase after years as the club's most prominent figure on and off the pitch.

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Pull off the deal, and the Portuguese star would be far more than captain. He would become one of the investors in the club he has been tied to since his move to the Saudi league, a step that could hand him a bigger say in shaping Al-Nassr's future.

The consortium is chasing a bid to buy the club from the Public Investment Fund, which owns a controlling stake in Al-Nassr. That makes the coming negotiations a decisive point in the club's future.

100 million dollars from each investor

"A Bola" reports that the consortium's investment plan requires each of the five members to commit around 100 million dollars. The group is lining up substantial capital to back the takeover and the club's future.

Beyond Ronaldo and Cardinale, three Saudi investors round out the group: Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib, Mohammed Al-Khereiji and Sharaf Al-Hariri. Together they bring a mix of investment expertise and a direct line into the Saudi sports market.

Cardinale, who runs RedBird Capital and owns Milan, adds an international dimension to the project. The American businessman already has experience running sports clubs and investing in football.

A decisive meeting with the Investment Fund

According to the Portuguese report, the process is now entering a delicate phase. Representatives of RedBird and the consortium are preparing to meet Public Investment Fund officials in the coming period to discuss the proposed bid.

Everything hinges on the Public Investment Fund. Its approval would open the door for Al-Nassr's ownership to pass to the consortium, while a rejection could bring the negotiations grinding to a halt.

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All of this lands as Al-Nassr enter a fresh phase on both the sporting and investment fronts, which makes any change in ownership an event capable of redrawing the months ahead.

Turn these talks into a formal agreement and it would rank among the biggest takeovers in Saudi football history, not just for the money involved, but for Ronaldo's presence inside the group aiming to lead Al-Nassr into a new era.