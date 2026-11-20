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Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic, of the Netherlands, and his Al-Nassr counterpart, Australian Ange Postecoglou, have announced their line-ups for the eagerly awaited Clasico in the Saudi Roshn League.

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Al-Ahli host their old rivals Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah today, Friday, in a match postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Pusic has turned to four foreign players to take the game to Al-Nassr. English striker Ivan Toney leads the line, with Portugal's Francisco Trincao and Brazil's Wenderson Galeno on the wings and Armenian playmaker Eduard Spertsyan in support.

The Dutch coach has kept Saudi striker Firas Al-Buraikan beside him on the bench. Al-Buraikan only got back to Jeddah today, Friday, after attending the 2026 Asian awards ceremony, where he lost out on the Player of the Year prize to Tractor goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand of Iran.

Pusic has also stuck with his solid defensive unit. Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy sits behind centre-backs Roger Ibanez of Brazil and Merih Demiral of Turkey, with Saeed Baattia at right-back and Saad Balobaid on the left.

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French midfielder Valentin Atangana starts as normal in the middle of the park after recovering from injury, with Ziyad Al-Johani alongside him.

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Al-Ahli's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

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Defence: Saeed Baattia, Roger Ibanez, Merih Demiral, Saad Balobaid

Midfield: Ziyad Al-Johani, Valentin Atangana, Eduard Spertsyan

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Attack: Francisco Trincao, Ivan Toney, Wenderson Galeno

Postecoglou has gone with a front two for Al-Nassr: Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

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Joao Felix, the other Portuguese star, joins them. He arrived in Jeddah yesterday, Thursday, after playing for his country against Denmark and Wales in the 2027 UEFA Nations League.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari leads the midfield alongside a third Portuguese, Samu Costa, and Brazil's Angelo Gabriel.

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Brazilian Bento takes the gloves with Nawaf Al-Aqidi injured. Nawaf Boushal and Awad Aman play in front of him at full-back, with France's Mohamed Simakan and Spain's Inigo Martinez pairing up at centre-back.

Al-Nassr's line-up was as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Bento

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Awad Aman

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Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa

Attack: Joao Felix, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo

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Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi league table on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and behind second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference alone.

Al-Ahli are sixth on 21 points from seven wins and four defeats. That leaves them a full nine points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.